Difference between revisions of "David Mthimkhulu"
From Pindula
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', David Mthimkhulu was elected to Ward 17 Bubi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 292 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, place o...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 13:10, 15 May 2020
In July 2018, David Mthimkhulu was elected to Ward 17 Bubi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 292 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 17 Bubi RDC with 292 votes, beating Mbizo Noel Magonya, independent with 287 votes, Sikhumbuzo Nkomo of MDC-T with 108 votes, Emson Mpikelelo Sibanda of MDC-Alliance with 89 votes and Sizwile Moyo of ZIPP with 24 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020