Difference between revisions of "David Mthimkhulu"

In July 2018, David Mthimkhulu was elected to Ward 17 Bubi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 292 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 17 Bubi RDC with 292 votes, beating Mbizo Noel Magonya, independent with 287 votes, Sikhumbuzo Nkomo of MDC-T with 108 votes, Emson Mpikelelo Sibanda of MDC-Alliance with 89 votes and Sizwile Moyo of ZIPP with 24 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

