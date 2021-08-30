Lieutenant General Michael David Muma is the former Zambia Air Force Commander. Lieutenant General Muma was retired by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021 and replaced with Colin Barry.

Career

Lieutenant General David Muma is a General Duties Pilot (GDP) who was attested in the Regular Zambia Air Force on 1 April 1989 and commissioned on 30 March 1990. He comes from an operations background and has held, among others, the appointment of Chief of Operations from 2011 to 2015, thereafter the appointment of Deputy Air Force Commander and Chief of Air Staff from 28 January 2015 to 19 September 2018 when he was appointed as Air Force Commander.

Muma was retired by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021 and replaced by Colin Barry.[1]



