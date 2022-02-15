In July 2018, David Mungwazeni Dhliwayo was elected to Ward 13 Chipinge RDC, for Zanu PF with 2206 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Chipinge RDC with 2206 votes, beating Peter Machipisa Makuyana of MDC Alliance with 561 votes and Hama Chidoko of PRC with 128 votes. [1]

