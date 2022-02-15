Difference between revisions of "David Mungwazeni Dhliwayo"
In July 2018, David Mungwazeni Dhliwayo was elected to Ward 13 Chipinge RDC, for Zanu PF with 2206 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 13 Chipinge RDC with 2206 votes, beating Peter Machipisa Makuyana of MDC Alliance with 561 votes and Hama Chidoko of PRC with 128 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022