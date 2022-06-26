Difference between revisions of "David Musabayana"

Pindula

''' David Musabayana''' is Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs and Economic Development deputy minister. He is a former Minister of State for Mashonaland East. He is also a member of parliament for Wedza. He was elected Member of Parliament in the July 2018 elections.
  
 
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
 
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]

David Musabayana
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forProvincial Minister for State Affairs
Political partyZANU-PF

