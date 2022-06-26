Difference between revisions of "David Musabayana"
''' David Musabayana''' is former Minister of State for Mashonaland East. He is also a member of parliament for Wedza. He was elected Member of Parliament in the July 2018 elections
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
|David Musabayana
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Provincial Minister for State Affairs
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
David Musabayana is Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs and Economic Development deputy minister. He is a former Minister of State for Mashonaland East. He is also a member of parliament for Wedza. He was elected Member of Parliament in the July 2018 elections.