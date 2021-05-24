In December 2020, President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] ordered Mutasa to redo the statue of Mbuya Nehanda following a public outcry. Zimbabweans said the first version whose pictures circulated online did not capture what Mbuya Nehanda is believed to have looked like based on a photograph of her.<ref name="ND">WINSTONE ANTONIO, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/05/mbuya-nehanda-statue-set-for-unveiling-tomorrow/ Mbuya Nehanda statue set for unveiling tomorrow], ''NewsDay'', Published: May 24, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021</ref>

Mahachi said the Ministry of Home Affairs then decided to engage the Korean firm after it charged about US$230 000 for the whole job. The firm was then awarded the tender that saw them producing the statue that was unveiled by [[Robert Mugabe]] in [[Bulawayo]] at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street (former Main Street) and 8th Avenue.<ref name="H">Lloyd Gumbo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/nkomo-statue-torches-storm/ Nkomo statue torches storm], ''The Herald'', Published: March 28, 2014, Retrieved: May 24, 2021</ref>

Mutasa produced a plastered statue before changing the price for bronze casting to about US$200 000 in addition to the 50 percent down payment, arguing the six-month time frame had elapsed.

As a politician, he is a member of [[Zanu-PF]] and contested in the 2003 elections as the party's parliamentary candidate.

'''David Guy Mutasa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and sculptor with demonstrated experience in bronze casting. He made the Zimbabwe Bird sculpture that is outside the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] and the statue of [[Mbuya Nehanda Statue|Mbuya Nehanda]].

As a politician, he is a member of Zanu-PF and contested in the 2003 elections as the party's parliamentary candidate.

Background

Children

He has a son named Tinotenda Mutasa.

Net Worth

Whilst his actual met worth is unknown, Mutasa received half of Z$18 billion in 2014 to do four statues of Joshua Nkomo.[1]

Scupltures

He did a statue of Mbuya Nehanda for the Parliament of Zimbabwe and also made the Zimbabwe Bird sculpture that sits outside the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe building in Harare. He has produced busts for many prominent personalities including one for Prince Charles of England. In Zimbabwe, he made busts for Herbert Chitepo and Maurice Nyagumbo, among others.

He was also tasked to make the statue of Mbuya Nehanda. [2]

The Home Affairs Ministry was accused by Parliamentarians of flouting tender procedures. The State Procurement Board had awarded the tender to local sculptor David Mutasa but the Home Affairs Ministry unilaterally awarded it to a North Korean firm.

In 2014, National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe executive director Dr Godfrey Mahachi said the State Procurement Board awarded the tender for all the four statutes to Mutasa at a cost of Z$18 billion. Mutasa was given 50% of the money for purposes of purchasing material so that he could make sure all the materials required to fabricate the statue from the very initial stages to bronze casting was done.

Mutasa produced a plastered statue before changing the price for bronze casting to about US$200 000 in addition to the 50 percent down payment, arguing the six-month time frame had elapsed.

Mahachi said the Ministry of Home Affairs then decided to engage the Korean firm after it charged about US$230 000 for the whole job. The firm was then awarded the tender that saw them producing the statue that was unveiled by Robert Mugabe in Bulawayo at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street (former Main Street) and 8th Avenue.[1]

Mbuya Nehanda Statue

In December 2020, President Emmerson Mnangagwa ordered Mutasa to redo the statue of Mbuya Nehanda following a public outcry. Zimbabweans said the first version whose pictures circulated online did not capture what Mbuya Nehanda is believed to have looked like based on a photograph of her.[3]

Political Career

In 2003, David Mutasa was the ZANU-PF candidate for the Kuwadzana seat.[4] He lost the election to Nelson Chamisa.

Other Businesses

Mutasa had business interests in Kuwadzana. He owned a milling company in Kuwadzana.[4]