Latest revision as of 16:07, 15 March 2022
|David Ndlovu
|Known for
|Being a Zanu-PF politician
David Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean politician and member Zanu-PF. He served as Bulawayo's acting mayor and councillor for Ward 20.
Background
In March 2005, David Ndlovu was barred from contesting the council elections after a nomination court ruled he was not a Zimbabwean citizen by law. Willard Sayenda who presided over the nomination court said Ndlovu was not a Zimbabwean citizen because his parents were born in Malawi and therefore could not contest the elections. This was because of the amended Citizenship Act.[1]
Career
Politics
Ndlovu was a councillor for Ward 20 and was acting mayor of Bulawayo for three years before the election of Japhet Ndabeni Ncube in 2001.[1]
In 2013, David Ndlovu was elected into the Zanu-PF Bulawayo province executive.[2] Ahead of the 2013 elections, Ndlovu won the Zanu-PF primary elections to represent the party as a candidate in Nkulumane Constituency.[3]
In 2015, Ndlovu was beaten by Killian Sibanda by just four votes in the Zanu-PF primary elections to select a candidate for the Nkulumane Constituency by-elections. Killian Sibanda polled 297 votes against David Ndlovu who polled 293.[4]
