In '''2015''', '''Ndlovu''' was beaten by [[Killian Sibanda]] by just four votes in the Zanu-PF primary elections to select a candidate for the [[Nkulumane]] Constituency by-elections. Killian Sibanda polled 297 votes against David Ndlovu who polled 293.<ref name="ZS">[https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/zimsit_w_controversy-marks-zanu-pf-election-dailynews-live/ Controversy marks Zanu PF election], ''Zimbabwe Situation'', Published: November 10, 2015, Retrieved: March 15, 2022</ref>

In '''2015''', '''Ndlovu''' was beaten by [[Killian Sibanda]] by just four votes in the Zanu-PF primary elections to select a candidate for the [[Nkulumane]] Constituency by-elections. Killian Sibanda polled 297 votes against David Ndlovu who polled 293.<ref name="ZS">[https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/zimsit_w_controversy-marks-zanu-pf-election-dailynews-live/ Controversy marks Zanu PF election], ''Zimbabwe Situation'', Published: November 10, 2015, Retrieved: March 15, 2022</ref>



David Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean politician and member Zanu-PF. He served as Bulawayo's acting mayor and councillor for Ward 20.

See Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022).



Background

In March 2005, David Ndlovu was barred from contesting the council elections after a nomination court ruled he was not a Zimbabwean citizen by law. Willard Sayenda who presided over the nomination court said Ndlovu was not a Zimbabwean citizen because his parents were born in Malawi and therefore could not contest the elections. This was because of the amended Citizenship Act. [1]

Career

Politics

Ndlovu was a councillor for Ward 20 and was acting mayor of Bulawayo for three years before the election of Japhet Ndabeni Ncube in 2001. [1]

In 2013, David Ndlovu was elected into the Zanu-PF Bulawayo province executive. [2] Ahead of the 2013 elections, Ndlovu won the Zanu-PF primary elections to represent the party as a candidate in Nkulumane Constituency.[3]

In 2015, Ndlovu was beaten by Killian Sibanda by just four votes in the Zanu-PF primary elections to select a candidate for the Nkulumane Constituency by-elections. Killian Sibanda polled 297 votes against David Ndlovu who polled 293.[4]

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:

Kucaca Phulu of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) with 2 760 votes,

David Ndlovu of Zanu-PF with 1 900 votes,

of Zanu-PF with 1 900 votes, Gideon Mangena of MDC Alliance with 150 votes,

Lovejoy Gregory Ncube of RPZ with 45 votes,

Dumisani Tokwido of DOP with 18 votes.