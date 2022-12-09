Pindula

David Ndlovu
David Ndlovu Biography
Known forBeing a Zanu-PF politician


David Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean politician and member Zanu-PF. He served as Bulawayo's acting mayor and councillor for Ward 20.

See Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022).

Background

In March 2005, David Ndlovu was barred from contesting the council elections after a nomination court ruled he was not a Zimbabwean citizen by law. Willard Sayenda who presided over the nomination court said Ndlovu was not a Zimbabwean citizen because his parents were born in Malawi and therefore could not contest the elections. This was because of the amended Citizenship Act. [1]

Service/Career

Politics

Ndlovu was a councillor for Ward 20 and was acting mayor of Bulawayo for three years before the election of Japhet Ndabeni Ncube in 2001. [1]

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:

  • Thamsanqa Mahlangu of MDC–T with 7 045 votes or 62.03 percent,
  • David Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 2 494 votes or 21.96 percent,
  • Matshobana Ncube of MDC–N with 1 404 votes or 12.46 percent,
  • 3 others with 415 votes or 3.65 percent.

Total 11 358 votes

In 2013, David Ndlovu was elected into the Zanu-PF Bulawayo province executive. [2] Ahead of the 2013 elections, Ndlovu won the Zanu-PF primary elections to represent the party as a candidate in Nkulumane Constituency.[3]

In 2015, Ndlovu was beaten by Killian Sibanda by just four votes in the Zanu-PF primary elections to select a candidate for the Nkulumane Constituency by-elections. Killian Sibanda polled 297 votes against David Ndlovu who polled 293.[4]

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Loughty Dube, Zanu PF caught in own legal tangle, The Zimbabwe Independent, Published: March 18, 2005, Retrieved: March 15, 2022
  2. Ndlovu new Zanu-PF Bulawayo province chief, The Herald, Published: April 16, 2013, Retrieved: March 15, 2022
  3. Thrills, spills in primaries, The Herald, Published: June 26, 2013, Retrieved: March 15, 2022
  4. Controversy marks Zanu PF election, Zimbabwe Situation, Published: November 10, 2015, Retrieved: March 15, 2022
