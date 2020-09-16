Difference between revisions of "David Onias Vasivenyu Chingombe"

In July 2018, David Onias Vasivenyu Chingombe was elected to Ward 6 Masvingo Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 2061 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Masvingo Municipality with 2061 votes, beating Wellington Mawende of Zanu-PF with 2073 votes, Cyprian Abraham Makamba of PRC with 58 votes and Ruzivo Shumbamhini of ZIPP with 23 votes. [1]

Events

