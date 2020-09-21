Difference between revisions of "David Ruzive"

In July 2018, David Ruzive was elected to Ward 34 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1111 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 34 Masvingo RDC with 1111 votes, beating Shadreck Madende of MDC-Alliance with 360 votes, Asipinas Tandandi of PRC with 149 votes, Garikai Chivange of BZA with 70 votes and Gertrude Nhekenya of UDA with 47 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]