During his time as Brigadier General in [[Mashonaland West Province]], David Sigauke was on the list of persons closely associated with [[Robert Mugabe]] who could not enter NewZealand.<ref name="nz">[https://www.immigration.govt.nz/opsmanual-archive/18557.HTM List of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe...], ''NewZealand'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref>

[[File:MAJOR-GENERAL-DAVID-SIGAUKE.jpg|thumb|David Sigauke]] '''David Sigauke''' is a Zimbabwean military Chief of Staff (General Staff) and a Brigadier General. He was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General on the 18th of December 2017.

David Sigauke

Sanctions

