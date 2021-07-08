Pindula

David Sigauke

David Sigauke is a Zimbabwean military Chief of Staff (General Staff) and a Brigadier General. He was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General on the 18th of December 2017.

Sanctions

During his time as Brigadier General in Mashonaland West Province, David Sigauke was on the list of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe who could not enter NewZealand.[1]

References

  1. List of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe..., NewZealand, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 8, 2021


