(Created page with "'''David Sigauke''' is a Zimbabwean military personnel and a Brigadier General .He was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General on the 18th of December 2017.")
Revision as of 07:57, 8 July 2021
David Sigauke is a Zimbabwean military Chief of Staff (General Staff) and a Brigadier General. He was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General on the 18th of December 2017.
Sanctions
During his time as Brigadier General in Mashonaland West Province, David Sigauke was on the list of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe who could not enter NewZealand.[1]
