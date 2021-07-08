In December 2017, [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] promoted David Sigauke from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General. Other Brigadier Generals who were promoted with Sigauke were [[John Chris Mupande]], [[Paul Chima]] and [[Hlanganani Dube]].<ref name="H">Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, [https://www.herald.co.zw/cdf-challenges-senior-officers/ CDF challenges senior officers], ''The Herald'', Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref>

David Sigauke

Career

Sanctions

During his time as Brigadier General in Mashonaland West Province, David Sigauke was on the list of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe who could not enter NewZealand.[2]

References



