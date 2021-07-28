Zimbabwe to exercise your electoral right wisely in the forthcoming election in 2008, remembering that Zimbabwe shall never be a colony again."</blockquote><ref name="Diss">O’BRIEN KAABA, [https://core.ac.uk/download/pdf/43178133.pdf THE CHALLENGES OF ADJUDICATING PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION DISPUTES IN AFRICA: EXPLORING THE VIABILITY OF ESTABLISHING AN AFRICAN SUPRANATIONAL ELECTIONS TRIBUNAL], ''University of South Africa'', Published: June 2015, Retrieved: July 28, 2021</ref>

<blockquote>"As soldiers, we have the privilege to defend this task (of guaranteeing Mugabe and ZANUPF rule) on two fronts: the first being through the ballot box, and second being the use of the barrel of the gun should the worse come to the worst. I may therefore urge you as citizens of

Six months before the 2008 Zimbabwean elections, David Sigauke was reportedly threatening against any government not led by [[Robert Mugabe]]. Sigauke is quoted as having said:

In December 2017, [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] promoted David Sigauke from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General. Other Brigadier Generals who were promoted with Sigauke were [[John Chris Mupande]], [[Paul Chima]] and [[Hlanganani Dube]].<ref name="H">Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, [https://www.herald.co.zw/cdf-challenges-senior-officers/ CDF challenges senior officers], ''The Herald'', Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref>

In December 2017, [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] promoted David Sigauke from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General. Other Brigadier Generals who were promoted with Sigauke were [[John Chris Mupande]], [[Paul Chima]] and [[Hlanganani Dube]].<ref name="H">Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera, [https://www.herald.co.zw/cdf-challenges-senior-officers/ CDF challenges senior officers], ''The Herald'', Published: January 5, 2018, Retrieved: July 8, 2021</ref>

David Sigauke

Major-General David Sigauke is a Zimbabwean military Chief of Staff (General Staff). He was promoted to the rank of Major General on the 18th of December 2017.





Career

In December 2017, Emmerson Mnangagwa promoted David Sigauke from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General. Other Brigadier Generals who were promoted with Sigauke were John Chris Mupande, Paul Chima and Hlanganani Dube.[1]

Involvement in politics

Six months before the 2008 Zimbabwean elections, David Sigauke was reportedly threatening against any government not led by Robert Mugabe. Sigauke is quoted as having said:

"As soldiers, we have the privilege to defend this task (of guaranteeing Mugabe and ZANUPF rule) on two fronts: the first being through the ballot box, and second being the use of the barrel of the gun should the worse come to the worst. I may therefore urge you as citizens of Zimbabwe to exercise your electoral right wisely in the forthcoming election in 2008, remembering that Zimbabwe shall never be a colony again."

[2]

Sanctions

During his time as Brigadier General in Mashonaland West Province, David Sigauke was on the list of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe who could not enter NewZealand.[3]

References



