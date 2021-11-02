Professor ''' Simbi ''' is or has served several organisations as a Board Member and these include: International Corrosion Council, Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers Council, Zim-China Wanjin Joint Venture Company, [[Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board]], [[Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences]] and Pan African Minerals University of Science and Technology Foundation Committees to mention but a few.<ref name="sirdc"> [http://www.sirdc.ac.zw/board-member-professor-david-jambgwa-simbi/], ''SIRDC, Accessed: 6 April, 2020''</ref> He has held several Visiting appointments (Visiting Research Fellow, Visiting Senior Lecturer and Visiting Professor) at such prestigious institutions as at University of Cape Town, University of Zambia, British Steel Corporation, Duisburg University and Aachen University of Technology both in Germany. Prof ''' Simbi ''' sits on a number of Boards including SIRDC and he is the Chairman of [[Kwekwe Polytechnic]] Advisory Council.

David Simbi is a Zimbabwean engineer and a Professor of Corrosion Engineering. He is the Vice-Chancellor of the Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Background

Professor David Jambgwa Simbi is the incumbent Vice Chancellor of Chinhoyi University of Technology since 2007. He has previously worked for the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company as the Production and Engineering Executive Manager and the University of Zimbabwe where he attained his professorship in materials processing and engineering.

Education

Professor David Jambgwa Simbi was born on 6 June 1952 near Nyazura and went to the UK where he concurrently studied for his Ordinary National Certificate in Maths, Physics and Chemistry and a Mental Health Nurse Certificate at Brunnel College in 1974.[1] David Simbi is a distinguished scholar and professional metallurgical engineer who graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree in applied chemistry from the University of Portsmouth (then Portsmouth Polytechnic) in 1981. He received his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Metallurgy from the University of Leeds in 1985. He is married to Margaret Masenda-Simbi and the couple has been blessed with two girls and a boy.

Career

After a short stint with the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (1985 – 1988), Professor Simbi joined the University of Zimbabwe in August 1988 as a lecturer in the Department of Metallurgical Engineering. Professor Simbi has received numerous academic honours and awards and has also presented papers at local and international conferences.

Professor Simbi has served the Department of Metallurgical Engineering at the University of Zimbabwe as:

Lecturer ( 1988 – 1993 );

); Senior Lecturer ( 1994-2001 );

); Associate Professor ( 2002-2004 );

); Professor (2005 to date).

Over the years, Professor Simbi has served as external examiner at the University of Cape Town, Cape Peninsula University of Technology, University of Zambia, University of Namibia and the National University of Science and Technology (Zimbabwe).

Membership

A Fellow of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers;

Fellow of Institute of Corrosion (UK);

Chartered Engineer (Engineering Council, UK);

Fellow of the Zimbabwe Academy of Sciences.

In recognition of his contribution in the development of the engineering profession in Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers conferred Professor Simbi with a life Honorary Fellowship in 2008

Administrative experience=

Chairman of the Department of Metallurgical Engineering ( 1991-1994; 1996-1999 );

); Deputy Dean ( 1997-1999; 2003 )

) Dean of Engineering (2004 – 2005) at the University of Zimbabwe.

Professor Simbi represented the Faculty of Engineering at several committees of the University of Zimbabwe (Research Board, Open days, Teacher Education, Academic, Institute of Development Studies, Institute of Environmental Science, Budget (Sciences area) and Honorary Degrees).

He also served as Proctor (Faculty of Engineering: 1990-1994; 1996; 1998-1999).

In 2005, Professor Simbi was appointed Pro- Vice Chancellor of Chinhoyi University of Technology and ultimately Vice Chancellor in 2007. With Professor Simbi at the helm, Chinhoyi University of Technology is scaling dizzy heights as it seeks to establish itself as Zimbabwe and the region’s premier institution of technology creation, innovation and development, producing in the process graduates with cutting edge research acumen. In the seven years that Professor Simbi has been at Chinhoyi University of Technology the profile of the institution’s human capital has improved from 3 PhD holders in 2009 to over 25 (including 6 professors) in 2012. The university under him also signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital and the African Institute of Biomedical Science and Technology (AiBST) to lay the groundwork for the establishment of a medical school.[2]

Professor Simbi continues to work with the University of Zimbabwe in the resuscitation of programmes in the Departments of Mining and Metallurgical Engineering. His contribution to the development of engineering education nationally and internationally is remarkable.

Boards

Professor Simbi is or has served several organisations as a Board Member and these include: International Corrosion Council, Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers Council, Zim-China Wanjin Joint Venture Company, Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board, Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences and Pan African Minerals University of Science and Technology Foundation Committees to mention but a few.[3] He has held several Visiting appointments (Visiting Research Fellow, Visiting Senior Lecturer and Visiting Professor) at such prestigious institutions as at University of Cape Town, University of Zambia, British Steel Corporation, Duisburg University and Aachen University of Technology both in Germany. Prof Simbi sits on a number of Boards including SIRDC and he is the Chairman of Kwekwe Polytechnic Advisory Council.

Publications

The diminutive Professor has published over 50 papers in refereed journals and has reviewed a number of books on corrosion apart from publishing numerous technical reports of consultancies. Currently, he is working on a text book on Corrosion for Undergraduates. Professor Simbi has taught and continues to teach several courses in Metallurgy and Chemical Engineering ranging from pyrometallurgy, corrosion engineering, construction materials, fuels energy and environmental studies. He has successfully supervised 13 MPhil and 6 DPhil students.





References