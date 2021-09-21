Pindula

+
| organization      = Minister of [[Commerce and Industry]]  
 
'''David Smith''' is a Zimbabwean politician who took office as Minister of Commerce and Industry at the assumption of majority rule in '''April 1980'''.
He attended [[Hamilton High School]] in [[Bulawayo]].  
  
 
David Smith
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Former minister of of Commerce and Industry.
EmployerGovernment of Zimbabwe
OrganizationMinister of Commerce and Industry


David Smith is a Zimbabwean politician who took office as Minister of Commerce and Industry at the assumption of majority rule in April 1980.

He attended Hamilton High School in Bulawayo.

==References==


