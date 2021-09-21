Difference between revisions of "David Smith"
Latest revision as of 07:02, 21 September 2021
|David Smith
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Organization
|Minister of Commerce and Industry
David Smith is a Zimbabwean politician who took office as Minister of Commerce and Industry at the assumption of majority rule in April 1980.
He attended Hamilton High School in Bulawayo.
