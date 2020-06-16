Difference between revisions of "Davies Guzha"

Davies Guzha is a prominent Zimbabwean artist with a long and distinguished career on both stage and screen. Mr Guzha is an icon in the Zimbabwean creative space. He has 26 years experience in the theatre and film industry, working as an actor, director, producer, administrator and social justice activist. Mr Guzha has starred in more than 50 plays and over a dozen films and has produced and directed numerous plays, films and TV series. He is the founding artistic Director of Rooftop Promotions, an arts organisation which promotes and develops artistic initiatives. In 1995, Guzha designed the ethos and style of Zimbabwe’s penultimate theatre venue, “Theatre in the Park”. Daves Guzha is also the Regional Coordinating Director of the Artists Trust of Southern Africa .