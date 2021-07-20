Difference between revisions of "Davina Green"

Davina Green
|Born
Melinda Davina Green
October 26, 1987
|Known for
Being Passion Java's wife
Davina Green is an award-nominated Zimbabwean actress and musician.
Background
She was born Melinda Davina Green[1] and grew up in Kadoma.[2]
Age
She was born on 26 October 1987.[1]
Education
Davina Green is a law graduate from the University of Kwazulu Natal.[2]
Career
Music
She started recording music while studying in South Africa and used social media to promote her music in Zimbabwe and abroad. Her album was funded by The Culture Fund. Davina Green did collaborations with Tehn Diamond and Simba Tagz.[2]
Acting
She starred in the film The Gang leader. Davina Green was nominated in the NAMA Outstanding Actress category in 2020.[3] The award was won by Charmaine Mudau.[4]
Jah Prayzah's Nhoroondo Music Video Series
Davina Green appeared as part of the main characters in Jah Prayzah's nhoroondo video series. She played the cruel aunt.
Awards
In 2014, Davina Green was nominated in the Best New Comer category at the Zimbabwe Music Awards and got two nominations at the inaugural All Africa Music Awards which were held in Nigeria in November.
She was nominated in the Most Promising African Artist and Best R‘n’B Song for her hit single Every time.[2]
Videos
