{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rY3I-xfRuRg||| Davina Green ft Tehn Diamond - Take You Away (Official Music Video)|}}

{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rY3I-xfRuRg||| Davina Green ft Tehn Diamond - Take You Away (Official Music Video)|}}

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->



Davina Green is an award-nominated Zimbabwean actress and musician.

Background

She was born Melinda Davina Green[1] and grew up in Kadoma.[2]

Age

She was born on 26 October 1987.[1]

Education

Davina Green is a law graduate from the University of Kwazulu Natal.[2]





Career

Music

She started recording music while studying in South Africa and used social media to promote her music in Zimbabwe and abroad. Her album was funded by The Culture Fund. Davina Green did collaborations with Tehn Diamond and Simba Tagz.[2]

Acting

She starred in the film The Gang leader. Davina Green was nominated in the NAMA Outstanding Actress category in 2020.[3] The award was won by Charmaine Mudau.[4]

Jah Prayzah's Nhoroondo Music Video Series

Davina Green appeared as part of the main characters in Jah Prayzah's nhoroondo video series. She played the cruel aunt.





Awards

In 2014, Davina Green was nominated in the Best New Comer category at the Zimbabwe Music Awards and got two nominations at the inaugural All Africa Music Awards which were held in Nigeria in November.

She was nominated in the Most Promising African Artist and Best R‘n’B Song for her hit single Every time.[2]

Videos

Davina Green ft Tehn Diamond - Take You Away (Official Music Video)

Davina Green - "Everytime" (Official Music Video)