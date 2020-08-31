Difference between revisions of "Davis Jimias"

In July 2018, Davis Jimias was elected to Ward 4 Chivi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 745 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Chivi RDC with 745 votes, beating Brightworth Chireya of MDC-Alliance with 481 votes and Tsakani July of PRC with 91 votes. [1]

