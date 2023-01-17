Difference between revisions of "Davis Marapira"
In '''July 2020''', '''David Marapira''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].
<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
Revision as of 11:12, 17 January 2023
|Davis Marapira
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being a politician
|Political party
|Zanu-PF
Davis Marapira is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu PF. He was also the deputy minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development (Crop) and the Member of Parliament for Masvingo North Constituency.
Personal Details
Born:
Marriage: He was married to Sibusisiwe Melody Marapira who filed for divorce at the Family Law Court in April 2017. Together they have 3 children. [1]
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Masvingo North returned to Parliament:
- Davis Marapira of Zanu PF with 10 358 votes or 71.76 percent,
- Noble Mugabe of MDC–T with 3 277 votes or 22.70 percent,
- Emily Chinhema of MDC–N with 587 votes or 4.07 percent,
- Innocent Gahadzikwa, Independent, with 212 votes or 1.47 percent.
Total 14 434 votes
Events
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, David Marapira was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
David Marapira is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$54,293.00. [2]
Further Reading
References
- ↑ Minister dumped over infidelity, Herald, published: April 13,2017, retrieved: April 13, 2017
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020
{{#seo: |title=David Marapira |title_mode=replace |keywords=Masvinga,Farm Mechanisation,Agriculture |description= Member of Parliament