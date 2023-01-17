Difference between revisions of "Davis Marapira"

'''Davis Marapira''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of [[Zanu PF]]. He was also the deputy minister of [[ Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement| Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development]] (Crop) and the Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Masvingo]] North Constituency.

Personal Details

Born:

Marriage: He was married to Sibusisiwe Melody Marapira who filed for divorce at the Family Law Court in April 2017. Together they have 3 children. [1]

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Masvingo North returned to Parliament:

Davis Marapira of Zanu PF with 10 358 votes or 71.76 percent,

of Zanu PF with 10 358 votes or 71.76 percent, Noble Mugabe of MDC–T with 3 277 votes or 22.70 percent,

Emily Chinhema of MDC–N with 587 votes or 4.07 percent,

Innocent Gahadzikwa, Independent, with 212 votes or 1.47 percent.

Total 14 434 votes

Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, David Marapira was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

David Marapira is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$54,293.00. [2]

Further Reading

References

↑ Minister dumped over infidelity, Herald, published: April 13,2017, retrieved: April 13, 2017 , published: April 13,2017, retrieved: April 13, 2017 ↑ Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020 https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme],, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020





