'''David Marapira''' is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$54,293.00.

* Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$ 13, 9 million.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value . < br/ >

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

In '''July 2020''', '''David Marapira''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

Davis Marapira is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. He is also the deputy minister of Agriculture,Mechanisation and Irrigation Development (Crop) and the Member of Parliament for Masvingo North Constituency.





Personal Life

His was married to Sibusisiwe Melody Marapira who filed for divorce at the Family Law Court in April 2017. Together they have 3 children.[1]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, David Marapira was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

