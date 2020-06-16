Difference between revisions of "Davison Maruziva"

Davison S Maruziva sits on the Board of the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ) as a representative of the Zimbabwe National Editors’ Forum (ZINEF). He heads the Magazine Division of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH). His career in journalism spans more than three decades. He studied Journalism at The City University, London, before working for The Lancashire Evening Post & Chronicle in Wigan. He has also worked with the Herald, the Sunday Mail and the Chronicle. He became the founding deputy editor of The Daily News from 1998 to 2002. In 2004, he joined The Standard as its deputy editor and a year later he was appointed editor of the newspaper. In 2010 he became the head of the newly created AMH magazine’s business unit. Maruziva has won several media awards, including the Reuters editor of the year award.