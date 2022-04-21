Davison Mashizha Sadza was a Zimbabwean medical doctor and former Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust and Zimpapers chairman.

Background

He was born in Sadza Village, Chivhu in 1929.[1] Davison Sadza was married to Women's University in Africa founder and Vice Chancellor Professor Hope Sadza. He survived by his wife Hope, eight children and several grandchildren.[2]

Education

Davison Sadza trained as a teacher and medical doctor.[1] He was initially head at Nyadire Teacher’s Training College before going to the UK where he studied medicine.[2]

Career

Sadza was head at Nyadire Teachers College, and later medical superintendent at Nyadire Mission Hospital, and subsequently Murehwa where he assumed the role of district medical officer.

While serving as a medical superintendent at Nyadire Mission Hospital, Dr Davison Sadza would treat Rhodesian soldiers during the day, and at night he treated wounded freedom fighters, and other victims of war who could not possibly visit the hospital in broad daylight.

He was appointed the medical officer of the Rhodesian army base at Murehwa Centre. Dr Luisa Guiddoti, a personal friend of his, who was based at All Souls Mission in Mutoko, was beaten to death by Rhodesian forces in June 1979 on her way from Dr Davison Sadza’s station where she had gone to collect baby powdered milk for her wards.

Sadza was appointed the first chairman of the Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust (ZMMT) in 1981, and Zimbabwe Newspapers chairman.Through the trust, the Zimbabwean Government acquired control of Zimbabwe’s major newspapers group: Zimpapers, which then published The Herald, The Sunday Mail, The Chronicle, Sunday News and The Manica Post. The trust also took controlling interests in Ziana and Kingstones Holdings.

He retired as chairman of ZMMT and Zimpapers in July 1994. In an interview announcing his retirement, Dr Sadza said he believed Zimbabwe had press freedom. He said:

"In my opinion, I believe we have freedom of the Press in Zimbabwe, which we have been guarding very carefully and very jealously. In my mind there is no such thing as total freedom of the press. It is a freedom, which is basically exercised within prescribed boundaries. Some of the freedom is self-imposed and self-regulatory as seen in mature journalists. I believe that a mature, responsible journalist does not need to be reminded that he, as a citizen of Zimbabwe, owes his primary allegiance to Zimbabwe and would exercise his journalism with that in mind. That happens whether you are in Britain, America or Pakistan . . . you do not need to be schooled in that kind of thing."

Davison Sadza retired from public service to concentrate on his private surgeries before rejoining the public sector as medical superintendent for Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

He also served as Premier Service Medical Aid Society managing director. He also served as president of the Zimbabwe Medical Doctors Association.[1]

Death

Davison Sadza died on June 9, 2020 after a short illness.[2][1]