Kapenya was part of the warriors team that played in the 2004 AFCON finals held in Tunisia. The team was coached by a veteran football legend [[Sunday Chidzambwa]] and captained by the heroic [[Peter Ndlovu]]. He played as defender in a team that included football legends such as Peter Ndlovu, [[Lazarus Muhoni]], [[Wilfred Mugeyi]] and [[Kaitano Tembo]].
Kapenya was part of the warriors team that played in the 2004 AFCON finals held in Tunisia. The team was coached by a veteran football legend [[Sunday Chidzambwa]] and captained by the heroic [[Peter Ndlovu]]. He played as defender in a team that included football legends such as Peter Ndlovu, [[Lazarus Muhoni]], [[Wilfred Mugeyi]] and [[Kaitano Tembo]].
Latest revision as of 11:23, 6 May 2020
|April 24, 1976
Zimbabwe
|Zimbabwean
|Zimbabwean
|1990s-present
Dazzy Kapenya is a former Zimbabwean footballer and sports personality who played for a number of local and foreign clubs including Sporting Lions Football Club as well as the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team.
Background
Dazzy Kapenya was born on 24 April 1976.
Career
Kapenya was part of the warriors team that played in the 2004 AFCON finals held in Tunisia. The team was coached by a veteran football legend Sunday Chidzambwa and captained by the heroic Peter Ndlovu. He played as defender in a team that included football legends such as Peter Ndlovu, Lazarus Muhoni, Wilfred Mugeyi and Kaitano Tembo. He was the last Highlanders Football Club player to win the Soccer Star of the Year award.
Awards
- Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winners' medal x4 (1998/99-2002 with Highlanders Football Club)
- 2002 Soccer Star of the Year Award