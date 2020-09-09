Difference between revisions of "Deaf Zimbabwe Trust"

Deaf Zimbabwe Trust

Deaf Zimbabwe Trust (DZT) is a voluntary organization that promotes the rights and interest of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHH) people in Zimbabwe.

Background

It was formed in 2012 by parents of Deaf children and began operations as registered Trust in 2013. Initially the organization was formed to advance the rights of Deaf children. After wide consultation, the leadership of DZT realized that Deaf adults had a lot of challenges and very little was being done to help them achieve their potential. As a result of this realization, Deaf Zimbabwe Trust reconfigured its activities to include all the Deaf in Zimbabwe.[1]

Programmes

DZT works across four programming areas which are:

Deaf Education Programme. Sign Language Programme. Disability Rights Programme. Women Leadership and Empowerment Programme. Research, Media and Communication Programme.

Mission

Transformation and empowerment of Deaf and hard of hearing people for independent living through provision of education, changing societal attitudes through awareness raising and advocacy, service provision and sustainable initiatives.

Vision

An inclusive society which respects diversity where all Deaf and Hard of Hearing people enjoy equal rights & choices, opportunities, dignity and independence.

Values

By equality we mean – Both Deaf and hearing people are equal and therefore should have equal access to opportunities without discrimination.

– Both Deaf and hearing people are equal and therefore should have equal access to opportunities without discrimination. By respect and tolerance – We are all equal human beings worthy of dignity and therefore we should respect our differences and embrace diversity.

– We are all equal human beings worthy of dignity and therefore we should respect our differences and embrace diversity. By Accountability we mean – We are accountable to all the stakeholders that we are directly or indirectly associated with.

– We are accountable to all the stakeholders that we are directly or indirectly associated with. By Teamwork we mean – Unity of purpose in the organisation.

– Unity of purpose in the organisation. By Excellence we mean – We strive to deliver quality service and products to all our stakeholders.

Objectives

To build a sustainable organisation with adequate resources by 2025;

To influence policy change for suitable accommodations for Deaf people;

To establish a suitable learning environment for the Deaf through the DZT school for the Deaf Education programme.

To increase awareness of issues affecting the Deaf and hard of hearing.

Board of Directors

Barbra Nyangairi - Executive Director

Runyararo Munetsi

Sindile Kevin Mhlanga

Choice Ndoro

P Chiwawa Dzheka

Netsai Kembo

Secretariat

These are the people in the day to day running of the affairs in our organization and they make sure we have aligned our work towards the programming areas. They strive to offer the best of efforts towards reaching our goals.

Executive Director - Barbra Nyangairi

Finance and Administration Manager - Perpetual Charuma

Programmes Manager - Paidamoyo Chimhini

Education Programmes Officer - Mirirai Edith Nyabvure

Finance And Administration Officer - Valentine Makubaza

Legal Officer - Isaacs Mwale

Programmes Assistant - Merlen Chamutinya

Programmes

Access to Health

Deaf Zimbabwe Trust (DZT) works to ensure that the DHH have access to health information through IEC and interpreters to enhance communication as well increasing awareness of the Deaf and their needs in health care provision.

Women Leadership and Empowerment

Deaf Zimbabwe Trust (DZT) works to ensure that women with disabilities have access to a better livelihoods through empowerment and support on economical activities and income generating project.

PHYSICAL ADDRESS - 12 Victory Avenue, Greendale, Athlone, Harare, Zimbabwe

Telephone: +263 (242) 448 293

Email: information@deafzimbabwetrust.org

Website: http://deafzimbabwetrust.org/









References