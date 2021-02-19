Nyikayaramba was declared a national hero and buried at the [[National Heroes Acre]] on 13 February 2021.<ref name="SM">Harmony Agere, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/a-burial-with-a-difference A burial with a difference], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: February 13, 2021, Retrieved: February 19, 2021</ref>

Douglas Nyikayaramba

Lieutenant General (Retired) Douglas Nyikayaramba was an army official in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. He was a former Chief of Staff, Administration at the Zimbabwe National Army. He was known, for openly pledging support to the Zanu-PF political party. Nyikayaramba was an ally of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, and is the fourth of the coup generals to die from Covid-19 after former Air Force chief Perrance Shiri, coup announcer Sibusiso Moyo and ex-prisons boss Paradzai Zimondi.[1]

His Death Details

Former Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Chief of Staff, retired Lieutenant-General Douglas Nyikayaramba died from Covid-19 (Coronavirus) related complications on 9 February 2021. General Nyikayaramba was Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique after he was retired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March 2019.[2]

The news of the General’s death was confirmed by multiple sources who included, former Zanu PF politician and Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa in the morning of Tuesday 9 February 2021. Writing on social media platform Twitter, Mliswa said,

"Gutted to receive news that Ambassador, Rtd. Major-General Douglas Nyikayaramba is no more after succumbing to Covid-19. A General par excellence, he is certainly most deserving of National Hero status. MHDSRIEP"

Temba Mliswa confirming death of Nyikayaramba

President Emmerson Mnangagwa also confirmed the retired Lieutenant General's death at the beginning of a Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday 9 February 2021.

Reactions

The Grand Duke of Buhera "Hon Mliswa we will stop voting for you if u call par excellence to killers. Distance yourself from these people for your own good."

Jeff Nyajena "A national hero does not abuse or kill people for having a political preference that differs from theirs. No one on earth is immune to death. May his soul rest in peace though"

Prophet Kitwell "There is no soul that is greater than the other on this planet, he was chief of staff for the ZNA when peasants where butchered in cold blood on 1 August 2018 , no condolences!"

Lilian "Death do not be proud. Condolences to the General's family. May you be comforted in this difficult time"

General Stonewall "The generals must quickly retreat to their bases to restrategize .otherwise they will all cease to exist."

Burial

Nyikayaramba was declared a national hero and buried at the National Heroes Acre on 13 February 2021.[3]