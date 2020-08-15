Difference between revisions of "Decent Chikunya"

In July 2018, Decent Chikunya was elected to Ward 17 Bikita RDC, for MDC-Aliance, with 1457 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 17 Bikita RDC with 1457 votes, beating Chipiwa Chipare of Zanu-PF with 684 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

