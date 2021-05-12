Den Moyo is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the MDC-T. Moyo is the MDC-T United States provincial chairperson.

In May 2021, Moyo said US province had already set up a legal team that would approach the High Court in Harare in a bid to set aside Douglas Mwonzora’s election as MDC-T president in December 2020.

Mwonzora won the presidency in 2020 after beating Thokozani Khupe, Morgen Komichi, and Elias Mudzuri during a controversial extraordinary congress (EOC) held in December.

Mwonzora MDC-T Presidency Challenge

Moyo told NewsDay in May 2021 that they were in the process of gathering evidence so as to file a lawsuit against Douglas Mwonzora's election as MDC-T president in December 2020. Moyo said:

"We are approaching the High Court to come up with a strong case. We have to take time to gather all the evidence as we don’t want a half-baked lawsuit that will end up failing to achieve its intended results. So we are taking our time, interviewing people who were present at the EOC, people who were attacked, the events that unfolded, people who witnessed a different voters’ roll being presented than the one that was used, people who witnessed non-party members that were bussed in, and those who were not delegates being allowed to vote at the congress."

An independent electoral management body (IEMB) hired by the MDC-T to run its elections endorsed Mwonzora’s victory. The party's spokesperson Witness Dube dismissed Moyo's challenge saying it was motivated by selfish reasons. Dube also said Moyo's actions vindicated why he had been suspended.[1]