==Service/Career==
Denfordcontested in the '''2018''' harmonized elections and won with 11 052 votes.
==References==
|Denford Masiya
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Denford Masiya is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Gwanda Chiredzi East Constituency, he is a member of Zanu PF.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chiredzi East returned to Parliament:
- Denford Masiya of Zanu PF with 8 926 votes or 78.16 percent,
- Sure Makuni of MDC–T with 2 094 votes or 18.34 percent,
- Kudakwashe Chigurire of MDC–N with 400 votes or 3.50 percent.
Total 11 420 votes
Denford contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won with 11 052 votes.