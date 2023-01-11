''' Denford ''' contested in the '''2018''' harmonized elections and won with 11 052 votes.

Denford contested in the '''2018''' harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 11 , 052 votes.

* [[Kudakwashe Chigurire]] of MDC–N with 400 votes or 3.50 percent.

* [[Sure Makuni]] of MDC–T with 2 094 votes or 18.34 percent,

* '''Denford Masiya''' of Zanu PF with 8 926 votes or 78.16 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Chiredzi]] East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Denford Masiya is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Gwanda Chiredzi East Constituency, he is a member of Zanu PF.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chiredzi East returned to Parliament:

Denford Masiya of Zanu PF with 8 926 votes or 78.16 percent,

of Zanu PF with 8 926 votes or 78.16 percent, Sure Makuni of MDC–T with 2 094 votes or 18.34 percent,

Kudakwashe Chigurire of MDC–N with 400 votes or 3.50 percent.

Total 11 420 votes

Denford contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won with 11 052 votes.