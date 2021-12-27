Difference between revisions of "Denis Norman"
'''Denis Norman''' is a Zimbabwean born politician who was the first Minister of Agriculture in independent Zimbabwe.
'''Denis Norman''' is a Zimbabwean born politician who was the first Minister of Agriculture in independent Zimbabwe. [[]]
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
1931
1931. <br/>
20 December 2019
20 December 2019Oxfordshire, UK. <br/>
==Service / Career==
==Service / Career==
1980 - Appointed first Minister of Agriculture in Independent Zimbabwe.
1980- Appointed first Minister of Agriculture in Independent Zimbabwe.
==Events==
==Events==
[[Category:Farming, agriculture,]]
[[Category:Farming, agriculture,]]
Denis Norman is a Zimbabwean born politician who was the first Minister of Agriculture in independent Zimbabwe. He was a member of the 1980 Senate.
Personal Details
Born: 1931.
Died: 20 December 2019 Oxfordshire, UK.
Service / Career
1980 - Appointed first Minister of Agriculture in Independent Zimbabwe.
Events
Published autobiography, “The Odd Man In” (Harare, Weaver Press, 2018) [1]
- ↑ Death of Denis Norman in England, Trevor Grundy News, Published: 23 December 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2020