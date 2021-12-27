Pindula

Revision as of 12:15, 27 December 2021

Denis Norman
BornDenis Norman
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Former Minister of Agriculture
EmployerGovernment of Zimbabwe

Denis Norman is a Zimbabwean born politician who was the first Minister of Agriculture in independent Zimbabwe. He was a member of the 1980 Senate.

Personal Details

Born: 1931.
Died: 20 December 2019 Oxfordshire, UK.

Service / Career

1980 - Appointed first Minister of Agriculture in Independent Zimbabwe.

Events

Published autobiography, “The Odd Man In” (Harare, Weaver Press, 2018) [1]

  1. Death of Denis Norman in England, Trevor Grundy News, Published: 23 December 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2020
