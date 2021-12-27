Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Denis Norman"

Page Discussion
 
Line 80: Line 80:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Denis Norman''' is a Zimbabwean born politician who was the first Minister of Agriculture in independent Zimbabwe. He was a member of the '''1980''' [[Senate]].  
+
'''Denis R Norman''' was a Zimbabwean born politician who was the first Minister of Agriculture in independent Zimbabwe. He was a member of the '''1980''' [[Senate]].  
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
Line 102: Line 102:
 
|description=
 
|description=
 
}}
 
}}
 
[[Category:Farming, agriculture,]]
 
[[Category:Farming, agriculture,]]
 
[[Category:Farming, agriculture,]]
 
[[Category:Farming, agriculture,]]
 
  
 
[[Category:Farming, agriculture,]]
 
[[Category:Farming, agriculture,]]

Latest revision as of 12:16, 27 December 2021

Denis Norman
BornDenis Norman
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Former Minister of Agriculture
EmployerGovernment of Zimbabwe

Denis R Norman was a Zimbabwean born politician who was the first Minister of Agriculture in independent Zimbabwe. He was a member of the 1980 Senate.

Personal Details

Born: 1931.
Died: 20 December 2019 Oxfordshire, UK.

Service / Career

1980 - Appointed first Minister of Agriculture in Independent Zimbabwe.

Events

Published autobiography, “The Odd Man In” (Harare, Weaver Press, 2018) [1]

  1. Death of Denis Norman in England, Trevor Grundy News, Published: 23 December 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Denis_Norman&oldid=113388"