'''Denis R Norman''' was a Zimbabwean born politician who was the first Minister of Agriculture in independent Zimbabwe. He was a member of the '''1980''' [[Senate]].

Personal Details

Born: 1931.

Died: 20 December 2019 Oxfordshire, UK.



Service / Career

1980 - Appointed first Minister of Agriculture in Independent Zimbabwe.

Events

Published autobiography, “The Odd Man In” (Harare, Weaver Press, 2018) [1]