Latest revision as of 12:16, 27 December 2021
|Denis Norman
|Born
|Denis Norman
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
Denis R Norman was a Zimbabwean born politician who was the first Minister of Agriculture in independent Zimbabwe. He was a member of the 1980 Senate.
Personal Details
Born: 1931.
Died: 20 December 2019 Oxfordshire, UK.
Service / Career
1980 - Appointed first Minister of Agriculture in Independent Zimbabwe.
Events
Published autobiography, “The Odd Man In” (Harare, Weaver Press, 2018) [1]
- ↑ Death of Denis Norman in England, Trevor Grundy News, Published: 23 December 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2020