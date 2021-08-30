|description= Lieutenant General Dennis Sitali Alibuzwi is a member of the Zambia Army who was appointed Commander on 29 August 2021 by Hakainde Hichilema. Before his appointment as Commander, Lieutenant Alibuzwi had served as Deputy Commander of the Zambia Army and chief of staff under Edgar Lungu.

Lieutenant General Dennis Alibuzwi

Lieutenant General Dennis Sitali Alibuzwi is a member of the Zambia Army who was appointed Commander on 29 August 2021 by Hakainde Hichilema. Before his appointment as Commander, Lieutenant Alibuzwi had served as Deputy Commander of the Zambia Army and chief of staff under Edgar Lungu.

Career

Dennis Alibuzwi was promoted to Deputy Commander of the Zambia Army by Edgar Lungu on 31 December 2018. Lieutenant General Alibuzwi was also promoted from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General. He took over from Major General Jackson Miti whose services were terminated on 31 December 2018.[1]

On 29 August 2021, Dennis Alibuzwi was promoted from Major General to the rank of Lieutenant General by Hakainde Hichilema. Lieutenant General Alibuzwi was also appointed Zambia Army Commander replacing Lieutenant General William Sikazwe.[2]