Sakupwanya was a Research and Development Executive at Investment Fund Africa also owned by South African politician and businessman Neil De Beer.<ref name="IFA">[https://ifa.africa/ifa-team/ Meet the team], ''IFA'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 1, 2021</ref>
Sakupwanya was a Research and Development Executive at Investment Fund Africa also owned by South African politician and businessman [[Neil De Beer]].<ref name="IFA">[https://ifa.africa/ifa-team/ Meet the team], ''IFA'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 1, 2021</ref>
  
 
Dennis Sakupwanya

Dennis Sakupwanya was a Zimbabwean businessman based in South Africa. He was a senior staff member at Nedebe Group.

Career

Sakupwanya was a Research and Development Executive at Investment Fund Africa also owned by South African politician and businessman Neil De Beer.[1]

Death

Dennis Sakupwanya was shot on 30 November 2021. He was shot and killed apparently for his cell phone.[2]

References

  1. Meet the team, IFA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 1, 2021
  2. Neil De Beer, Neil De Beer, Twitter, Published: December 1, 2021, Retrieved: December 3, 2021
