Dennis Sakupwanya was a Zimbabwean businessman based in South Africa. He was a senior staff member at Nedebe Group.

Career

Sakupwanya was a Research and Development Executive at Investment Fund Africa also owned by South African politician and businessman Neil De Beer.[1]

Death

Dennis Sakupwanya was shot on 30 November 2021. He was shot and killed apparently for his cell phone.[2]