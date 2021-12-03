Difference between revisions of "Dennis Sakupwanya"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Career)
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
==Career==
==Career==
|−
Sakupwanya was a Research and Development Executive at Investment Fund Africa also owned by South African politician and businessman Neil De Beer.<ref name="IFA">[https://ifa.africa/ifa-team/ Meet the team], ''IFA'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 1, 2021</ref>
|+
Sakupwanya was a Research and Development Executive at Investment Fund Africa also owned by South African politician and businessman Neil De Beer.<ref name="IFA">[https://ifa.africa/ifa-team/ Meet the team], ''IFA'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 1, 2021</ref>
==Death==
==Death==
Latest revision as of 12:55, 3 December 2021
Dennis Sakupwanya was a Zimbabwean businessman based in South Africa. He was a senior staff member at Nedebe Group.
Career
Sakupwanya was a Research and Development Executive at Investment Fund Africa also owned by South African politician and businessman Neil De Beer.[1]
Death
Dennis Sakupwanya was shot on 30 November 2021. He was shot and killed apparently for his cell phone.[2]
References
- ↑ Meet the team, IFA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 1, 2021
- ↑ Neil De Beer, Neil De Beer, Twitter, Published: December 1, 2021, Retrieved: December 3, 2021