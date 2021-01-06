Dennis Wilson

'Dennis Wilson was a Jamaican born radio personality. Wilson became popular on Radio 3 now Power FM in the 1990s.

Background

He was born Delroy Wilson in Kingston Jamaica.[1]

Career

Wilson joined Radio 3 (now Power FM) in the 1990s after relocating to Zimbabwe in the ’80s before being spotted while playing at parties. He joined radio and became an instant hit as a DJ, becoming popular through his signature tune, Freddie McGregor’s Push Comes to Shove.[1]

Death

He died at his home in Alexandra after a short illness.[1]