'Dennis Wilson was a Jamaican born radio personality. Wilson became popular on Radio 3 now Power FM in the 1990s.
Background
He was born Delroy Wilson in Kingston Jamaica.[1]
Career
Wilson joined Radio 3 (now Power FM) in the 1990s after relocating to Zimbabwe in the ’80s before being spotted while playing at parties. He joined radio and became an instant hit as a DJ, becoming popular through his signature tune, Freddie McGregor’s Push Comes to Shove.[1]
Death
He died at his home in Alexandra after a short illness.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 JUST IN: Dennis Wilson dies, The Herald, Published: January 6, 2021, Retrieved: January 6, 2021