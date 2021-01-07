Pindula

Wilson joined Radio 3 (now Power FM) in the 1990s after relocating to Zimbabwe in the '80s before being spotted while playing at parties. He joined radio and became an instant hit as a DJ, becoming popular through his signature tune, Freddie McGregor's Push Comes to Shove.
He was part of the Transit Crew as a vocalist. Wilson joined the group in 2017.
Death
  
 
He died at his home in Alexandra Park, Harare after a short illness.
His friend Master Pablo Nakappa said Wilson went for Covid-19 testing and the results came back negative. He added that Wilson's family were actually shocked by his death and were waiting for the post-mortem to verify the actual cause of death.
References
  
 
Dennis Wilson

'Dennis Wilson was a Jamaican born radio personality. Wilson became popular on Radio 3 now Power FM in the 1990s.

Background

He was born Delroy Wilson in Kingston Jamaica.[1]

Career

Wilson joined Radio 3 (now Power FM) in the 1990s after relocating to Zimbabwe in the ’80s before being spotted while playing at parties. He joined radio and became an instant hit as a DJ, becoming popular through his signature tune, Freddie McGregor’s Push Comes to Shove.[1]

He was part of the Transit Crew as a vocalist. Wilson joined the group in 2017.[2]

Death

He died at his home in Alexandra Park, Harare after a short illness.[1]

His friend Master Pablo Nakappa said Wilson went for Covid-19 testing and the results came back negative. He added that Wilson's family were actually shocked by his death and were waiting for the post-mortem to verify the actual cause of death.[2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 JUST IN: Dennis Wilson dies, The Herald, Published: January 6, 2021, Retrieved: January 6, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Ex-radio presenter Denis Wilson dies, The Herald, Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: January 21, 2021
