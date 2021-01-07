Difference between revisions of "Dennis Wilson"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Death)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Death)
|Line 14:
|Line 14:
He died at his home in Alexandra Park, Harare after a short illness.<ref name="Herald>[https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-dennis-wilson-dies/ JUST IN: Dennis Wilson dies], ''The Herald'', Published: January 6, 2021, Retrieved: January 6, 2021</ref>
He died at his home in Alexandra Park, Harare after a short illness.<ref name="Herald>[https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-dennis-wilson-dies/ JUST IN: Dennis Wilson dies], ''The Herald'', Published: January 6, 2021, Retrieved: January 6, 2021</ref>
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 13:43, 7 January 2021
'Dennis Wilson was a Jamaican born radio personality. Wilson became popular on Radio 3 now Power FM in the 1990s.
Background
He was born Delroy Wilson in Kingston Jamaica.[1]
Career
Wilson joined Radio 3 (now Power FM) in the 1990s after relocating to Zimbabwe in the ’80s before being spotted while playing at parties. He joined radio and became an instant hit as a DJ, becoming popular through his signature tune, Freddie McGregor’s Push Comes to Shove.[1]
He was part of the Transit Crew as a vocalist. Wilson joined the group in 2017.[2]
Death
He died at his home in Alexandra Park, Harare after a short illness.[1]
His friend Master Pablo Nakappa said Wilson went for Covid-19 testing and the results came back negative. He added that Wilson's family were actually shocked by his death and were waiting for the post-mortem to verify the actual cause of death.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 JUST IN: Dennis Wilson dies, The Herald, Published: January 6, 2021, Retrieved: January 6, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Ex-radio presenter Denis Wilson dies, The Herald, Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: January 21, 2021