He died at his home in Alexandra Park, Harare after a short illness.<ref name="Herald>[https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-dennis-wilson-dies/ JUST IN: Dennis Wilson dies], ''The Herald'', Published: January 6, 2021, Retrieved: January 6, 2021</ref>

Dennis Wilson

'Dennis Wilson was a Jamaican born radio personality. Wilson became popular on Radio 3 now Power FM in the 1990s.

Background

He was born Delroy Wilson in Kingston Jamaica.[1]

Career

Wilson joined Radio 3 (now Power FM) in the 1990s after relocating to Zimbabwe in the ’80s before being spotted while playing at parties. He joined radio and became an instant hit as a DJ, becoming popular through his signature tune, Freddie McGregor’s Push Comes to Shove.[1]

He was part of the Transit Crew as a vocalist. Wilson joined the group in 2017.[2]

Death

His friend Master Pablo Nakappa said Wilson went for Covid-19 testing and the results came back negative. He added that Wilson's family were actually shocked by his death and were waiting for the post-mortem to verify the actual cause of death.[2]