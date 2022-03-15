Denny J real name Denford Jiro is a Zimbabwean YouTube show producer and host. He is one of the producers and hosts of the Denny J Show which is available for streaming on the Boyz DzeTonaz YouTube Channel. Besides the Denny J Show they also have a clothing label called Boyz DzeTonaz for casual wear.

Career

Denny J Show

The Denny J Show was first launched on ZTV in 2003. Denny J told The NewsHawks that they launched the show on YouTube because of ZBC's bureaucracy. He narrated how they were made to reshoot a scene by ZBC because he was wearing a white vest.[1]