Mukamba is a former player at Jomo Cosmos Football Cub in the South African Premier League. He also played for [[Kiglon United Football Club]] and [[Chapungu Football Club]].

He rejoined [[Dynamos Football Club]] in January 2023 after leaving [[Ngezi Platinum F.C.]] which he joined in January 2020.

'''Denver Mukamba''' is a Zimbabwean born footballer who was the soccer star of the year 2012.

Background

Denver Nigel Mukamba was born on the 21st of December 1992.[1]

Career

Denver Mukamba's footballing career blossomed at Kiglon United Football Club when he was playing under Lloyd Mutasa. By then he had already carved a reputation as a dribbling wizard.[2]

When Mutasa was appointed the Dembare coach, he arrived with several players he had brought from Kiglon, which included Mukamba.

It was at Dembare that Mukamba shined in the domestic league scoring great goals, creating goals for strikers, and making fun of defenders, and was deservedly crowned soccer star for the year 2012 when he was just 19.[2]

His outstanding performance for the Glamour Boys attracted the attention of Bidvest Wits of South Africa which saw the midfielder eventually signing for the club.

After having failed to reproduce his outstanding performances for Wits, Mukamba was loaned to Pretoria University for a season so that he could get game time.

In early August 2015, Mukamba was reported to have joined newly promoted ABSA Premiership side Jomo Cosmos in South Africa.[3]

However, in 2016, he was dropped by the club for poor performance. He was given a contract by Dynamos Football club but was dismissed in March 2018.

He was then hired by Caps United Football Club at the start of the 2018 season on loan from Dynamos Football Club but this only lasted for 6 months and he reverted back to Dynamos where he skipped several training sessions and was later deregistered by the club.

Mukamba did not join any club until July 2019 when he joined Chapungu to reignite his career.

At the end of the 2019 season, he left Chapungu for Ngezi Platinum F.C. after being lured by his former coach at Chapungu Rodwell Dhlakama.[4]

In January 2023, Ngezi Platinum Stars offloaded Mukamba, alongside Issa Ali, Anelka Chivandire, Derek Bonnah, Junior Zindoga, Mandlenkosi Mlilo and Last Jesi.[5]

That same month, Mukamba rejoined Dynamos on a conditional contract because he "has earned himself the black sheep status wherever he goes."[6]

Teams Played For

Picture Gallery

Awards

Alleged Drug Abuse

It was reported that Mukamba was abusing drugs (cough syrup) and this was making his career deteriorate. However, when he was asked about the alleged habit he denied it,

“I’m not a drug addict. Maybe I used to abuse them, but not anymore. I still have hope of resuscitating my career and I’m very confident that I can do it. My dream is to play for some of the big clubs outside the country,” he said.[8]

Dismissal from Dynamos

In January 2018 Mukamba was reported to have been dismissed from Dynamos Football Club for indiscipline. The decision to dismiss Mukamba was reportedly reached after coach Lloyd Mutasa and his technical crew which include assistants Biggie Zuze and Zondai Nyaungwa and team manager Richard Chihoro had met with the club’s management. Dynamos Dismisses Denver Mukamba However in an interview, Mukamba said he still had a contract with the club and will see it through and that it was a misunderstanding only in the club.

“It was a little misunderstanding that has been amplified in the media. We should stop all this talking and start afresh. “I love Dynamos, it’s a big club and it opens opportunities for players. This club made me a superstar, so if I’m to leave, I won’t say bad things about the club. My heart is with Dynamos and to be honest, I don’t desire playing for any other club in the country. I still have a contract with them and I wish to see it through. Right now, my heart bleeds that I’m not training with the team. I’m losing a lot in terms of fitness.[8]

In late February 2018, Mukamba was reported to have resumed training.[9] however, on the 1st of March 2018 coach Lloyd Mutasa reportedly stamped his foot down on dismissing him.

“He cannot choose when to come and go. At Dynamos it is not about an individual, but about the team and this club has had many greats who came and went, but the club has been going on,’’ he said.“We cannot destroy the great chemistry that is in the dressing room at the moment.“Some people might say we are being too harsh on him, but if you remember very well, just last year, we even gave him an opportunity to play in the national team again and what did he do? He ran away from camp”, Mutasa added.

It was reported that the decision was very costly as Mukamba had a contract with Dynamos until July 2019..[10]