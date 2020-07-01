Denzel also starred in the local soapie Wenera which became a household name as it was seen as filling the void left by the popular Studio 263.<ref name="herald">Tafadzwa Zimoyo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/wenera-is-back/], ''The Herald, Published: 10 May, 2016, Accessed: 1 July, 2020''</ref> Burutsa has been a part and parcel of popular television series Wenera, which has helped break out of the “Jabu” box that viewers might have inevitably placed him in. “Every role I play comes with different challenges. Both productions have done well on TV and it’s all because of the synergies we harness on set with co-actors. So I’d say its two different families with the same goal, which is to be ahead of the pack.”

Denzel Burutsa's Studio 263 in which he played the role of Jabulani Jari. He proved to be a very talented actor in countless scenes most of which he featured his friend on set, [[Kizito Mawoko]] better known as Dread Welly or DWP. In the drama series, he plays the role of a troublesome son who is always disappointing his parents but is eventually forced to take responsibility of family affairs following the death of his father.

In February 2019, a s_extape of him and a woman circulated on social media. He apologised for the leakage soon after to 'family and friends'. His mother however came out in his defence saying that Zimbabweans were judging him harshly and yet Denzel had never received any recognition for his role in the Studio 263 Show.

Background

Denzel was previously married to fellow studio 263 co-actor Chipo Bizure and they had a son together before splitting in 2005.[1]

Career

Film Production

Following the demise of the tv series, Burutsa attended the Afda Film School in Johannesburg South Africa where he studied film production.[3] Apart from having partaken in the production of films such as The Courier, he has also produced music videos for several local artistes such as Stunner, Trey Yung, Shinsoman and Sanii Makhalima.[3] Currently Burutsa works as a full-time film and video producer which has seen him collaborating with other producers such as Simba Gee.



