Denzel Chimwemwe is a Zimbabwean footballer who has played for Herentals Football Club and Harare City Football Club in the Premier Soccer League.

Background

Chimwemwe was born on 02 August 1996.[1]

Education

Career

Chimwemwe left Herentals in January 2023 for the United Kingdom to join his wife who was already working there.[2]

Soon after arriving in the UK, Chimwemwe called Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva, informing him that he intended to continue playing football but will start from the lower divisions.

Before joining Herentals, Chimwemwe played for Harare City.