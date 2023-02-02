Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Denzel Chimwemwe"

Page Discussion
Line 13: Line 13:
 
| pronunciation      =  
 
| pronunciation      =  
 
| birth_name        = Denzel Chimwemwe <!-- only use if different from name above -->
 
| birth_name        = Denzel Chimwemwe <!-- only use if different from name above -->
| birth_date        = {{birth date |1976|08|02}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->
+
| birth_date        = {{birth date and age|1996|08|02}}  
 
| birth_place        =  
 
| birth_place        =  
 
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
Line 109: Line 109:
 
|description= Denzel Chimwemwe is a Zimbabwean-born footballer.
 
|description= Denzel Chimwemwe is a Zimbabwean-born footballer.
 
}}
 
}}
 
[[Category:Football, Footballers, Sports]]
 
  
 
[[Category:Football, Footballers, Sports]]
 
[[Category:Football, Footballers, Sports]]

Revision as of 09:26, 2 February 2023

Denzel Chimwemwe
Denzel Chimwemwe.png
BornDenzel Chimwemwe
(1996-08-02) August 2, 1996 (age 26)
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwean
Known forFounding the Harare Residents Trust in February 2008

Denzel Chimwemwe is a Zimbabwean footballer who has played for Herentals Football Club and Harare City Football Club in the Premier Soccer League.

Background

Chimwemwe was born on 02 August 1996.[1]

Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Chimwemwe left Herentals in January 2023 for the United Kingdom to join his wife who was already working there.[2]

Soon after arriving in the UK, Chimwemwe called Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva, informing him that he intended to continue playing football but will start from the lower divisions.

Before joining Herentals, Chimwemwe played for Harare City.

Further Reading

  1. Denzel Chimwemwe FM 2021 Profile, Reviews, FmDataba, No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 02 February 2023
  2. Tadious Manyepo Chimwemwe leaves Herentals, relocates to UK, The Herald, 01 February 2023, Retrieved: 02 February 2023
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Denzel_Chimwemwe&oldid=122856"