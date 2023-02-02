Difference between revisions of "Denzel Chimwemwe"
|Denzel Chimwemwe
|Born
|Denzel Chimwemwe
August 2, 1996
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Known for
|Founding the Harare Residents Trust in February 2008
Denzel Chimwemwe is a Zimbabwean footballer who has played for Herentals Football Club and Harare City Football Club in the Premier Soccer League.
Background
Chimwemwe was born on 02 August 1996.[1]
Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Career
Chimwemwe left Herentals in January 2023 for the United Kingdom to join his wife who was already working there.[2]
Soon after arriving in the UK, Chimwemwe called Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva, informing him that he intended to continue playing football but will start from the lower divisions.
Before joining Herentals, Chimwemwe played for Harare City.
Further Reading
- ↑ Denzel Chimwemwe FM 2021 Profile, Reviews, FmDataba, No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 02 February 2023
- ↑ Tadious Manyepo Chimwemwe leaves Herentals, relocates to UK, The Herald, 01 February 2023, Retrieved: 02 February 2023