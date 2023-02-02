Difference between revisions of "Denzel Chimwemwe"
Revision as of 09:41, 2 February 2023
|Denzel Chimwemwe
|Born
|Denzel Chimwemwe
August 2, 1996
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Known for
|Playing for Herentals Football Club
Denzel Chimwemwe is a Zimbabwean footballer who has played for Herentals Football Club and Harare City Football Club in the Premier Soccer League.
Background
Chimwemwe was born on 02 August 1996.[1]
Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Career
In 2017, Chimwemwe helped Herentals gain promotion to the PSL from the Northern Region Soccer League after he had signed a one-year contract with the club. He scored 10 league goals during the course of the season.[2]
In February 2018, he didn’t renew his contract with Herentals but chose to join Harare City who were still in the First Division.
Chimwemwe again left Herentals in January 2023 for the United Kingdom to join his wife who was already working there.[3]
Soon after arriving in the UK, Chimwemwe called Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva, informing him that he intended to continue playing football but will start from the lower divisions.
Before joining Herentals, Chimwemwe played for Harare City.
Further Reading
