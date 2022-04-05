

Dereck Nziyakwi also known as DRC is a Zimbabwean actor, director and playwright. Nziyakwi is also a member of Bustop TV where he is a creative director.

Background

Age

Dereck Nziyakwi was born on 3 April.[1]

Wife

Nziyakwi and his wife Elpalet Progie Mashonga got married on 3 August 2019.[2]

Education

According to his LinkedIn account, Dereck Nziyawi studied performing arts at Theory X Media.[3]

Career

In 2020, he directed the Covid-19 radio drama Dzihwa Mupengo.[4]