|keywords= Dereck Nziyakwi, DRC Bustop TV, Dereck Nziyakwi Bustop TV, Dereck Nziyakwi Biography, drc bustop tv real name
keywords= Dereck Nziyakwi, DRC Bustop TV, Dereck Nziyakwi Bustop TV, Dereck Nziyakwi Biography, drc bustop tv real name
description=
description=
|image= Dereck-Nziyakwi.jpg
image= Dereck-Nziyakwi.jpg
|image_alt= Dereck Nziyakwi Biography
image_alt= Dereck Nziyakwi Biography
Latest revision as of 12:58, 5 April 2022
Dereck Nziyakwi also known as DRC is a Zimbabwean actor, director and playwright. Nziyakwi is also a member of Bustop TV where he is a creative director.
Background
Age
Dereck Nziyakwi was born on 3 April.[1]
Wife
Nziyakwi and his wife Elpalet Progie Mashonga got married on 3 August 2019.[2]
Education
According to his LinkedIn account, Dereck Nziyawi studied performing arts at Theory X Media.[3]
Career
In 2020, he directed the Covid-19 radio drama Dzihwa Mupengo.[4]
References
- ↑ Bustop TV, Facebook, Published: April 3, 2019, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
- ↑ Bustop TV, Facebook, Published: August 3, 2019, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
- ↑ dereck nziyakwi, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
- ↑ Paidashe Mandivengerei, Bustop TV Airs Covid Radio Drama, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: November 18, 2020, Retrieved: April 5, 2022