Gaza is a product of the Dembare youth policy and rose through the ranks until he graduated to the senior team and was also a captain of the side. Some of the career highlights of Maringwa's stint with the Glamour boys include reaching the final of the African Champions League in a team which featured other Dembare legends such as [[Callisto Pasuwa]], [[Memory Mucherahohwa ]], [[ Stuart Murisa]], [[Tauya Murewa ]], [[Murape Murape]] among others under the guidance of [[Sunday Chidzambwa]]. Dembare would go on to lose the final to ASEC Mimosa 4-2, ASEC at that time included the likes of former Arsenal Football Club and Liverpool defender Kolo Toure. Maringwa was also part of the David Mandigora coached side that reached the semi-final stage of the aforementioned competition falling at the hands of Cotton Sport of Cameroon. The former Dembare captain has also won the domestic league with Dynamos several times.<ref name="b">Michael Kariati [http://nehandaradio.com/2009/12/06/desmond-maringwa-calls-it-a-day/ Desmond Maringwa Calls It A Day], ''Voice Of the People'', Published: December 6, 2009, Retrieved: February 10, 2015</ref> Maringwa proved to be a very influential player for the glamour boys when he was just aged 20 and was on the verge of joining Celta Vigo of Spain as a replacement for Claude Makelele who was leaving for Real Madrid when he got an injury which almost ended his career.<ref name="c"/> Although he managed to make a come back to competitive football, he was never the same player.

