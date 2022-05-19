Maringwa attained his FIFA Diploma in Football Law in Miami, USA. He was among the first twenty-six candidates that took part in the classes.<ref name="ST"/>



Desmond "Gaza" Maringwa is a Dynamos Football Club club legend. Maringwa played for the glamour boys for all his football career where he made a name for himself as a midfield genius helping Dembare to several league titles among other trophies in the domestic league. He is the current President of the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ)

Background

Desmond was born on September 14, 1978.[1]

Education

Maringwa attained his FIFA Diploma in Football Law in Miami, USA. He was among the first twenty-six candidates that took part in the classes.[2]

Gaza is a product of the Dembare youth policy and rose through the ranks until he graduated to the senior team and was also a captain of the side. Some of the career highlights of Maringwa's stint with the Glamour boys include reaching the final of the African Champions League in a team which featured other Dembare legends such as Callisto Pasuwa, Memory Mucherahowa, Stewart Murisa, Tauya Murehwa, Murape Murape among others under the guidance of Sunday Chidzambwa. Dembare would go on to lose the final to ASEC Mimosa 4-2, ASEC at that time included the likes of former Arsenal Football Club and Liverpool defender Kolo Toure. Maringwa was also part of the David Mandigora coached side that reached the semi-final stage of the aforementioned competition falling at the hands of Cotton Sport of Cameroon. The former Dembare captain has also won the domestic league with Dynamos several times.[3] Maringwa proved to be a very influential player for the glamour boys when he was just aged 20 and was on the verge of joining Celta Vigo of Spain as a replacement for Claude Makelele who was leaving for Real Madrid when he got an injury which almost ended his career.[4] Although he managed to make a come back to competitive football, he was never the same player.

Appointments

In May 2022, Desmond Maringwa was appointed to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Organising Committee for interclub competitions and Management of Club Licensing System for a two-year period, until 2024.

In September 2021, Maringwa was appointed to the FIFPro Africa Board.[2]

Accolades

[Zimbabwe Premier League] winners medal x3[4]







==



