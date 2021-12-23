Difference between revisions of "Desmund Ali"
Latest revision as of 15:15, 23 December 2021
|Desmund Ali
|Born
|Desmund Mehdi Ali
January 6, 1972
Harare
|Known for
|Being a banker
|Spouse(s)
|Heather Ali
|Children
|7
|Parents
Desmund Mehdi Ali is a Zimbabwean banker.
Background
Ali was born in Harare. His parents are the late George Chinkanda and Janet Yuda.[1]
Siblings
He is a firstborn in a family of three with two sisters.[1]
Age
Desmund Ali was born on 6 January 1972.[1]
Wife & Children
Desmund is married to Heather Ali and they have seven children.[1]
Education
He is a holder of several qualifications including a Bachelor of Commerce (Banking-Treasury Specialization) with Oxford Brookes (Damelin School Of Banking And Insurance), Institute of Bankers in South Africa (CAIB) where he is an Associate, Institute of Bankers of Zimbabwe (AIOBZ) and Institute of Bankers in Botswana (BIOB). Desmund Ali studied for an MBA in Banking and Finance at Middlesex University.[1]
Career
Desmund Ali has worked for various institutions including Managing Director for Red Sphere Finance a Subsidiary of CBZ Holdings where he is currently stationed and Homelink as Group Managing Director.[1] He was the Country Head of Marketing for BancABC.[2]
Ali worked as Head of Treasury Sales for BancABC Mozambique and BancABC Tanzania. He was the Managing Director for Heritage Financial Services.[3]
On 17 December 2021, Desmund Ali was named as one of the members of the ZIFA Restructuring Committee.[4]
Football Club
Ali owns the football club Ali Sundowns.[5]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 Mr. Desmund Ali, ZIMBABWE ASSOCIATION OF MICROFINANCE INSTITUTIONS, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 23, 2021
- ↑ Desmund Ali, apollo.io, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 23, 2021
- ↑ DESMUND MEHDI ALI, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 23, 2021
- ↑ Sikhumbuzo Moyo, SRC appoints Zifa restructuring body, The Chronicle, Published: December 18, 2021
- ↑ Takudzwa Chitsiga, Ali’s Sundowns to bounce back, The Herald, Published: October 8, 2021, Retrieved: December 23, 2021