Desmund Mehdi Ali is a Zimbabwean banker.

Background

Ali was born in Harare. His parents are the late George Chinkanda and Janet Yuda.[1]

Siblings

He is a firstborn in a family of three with two sisters.[1]

Age

Desmund Ali was born on 6 January 1972.[1]

Wife & Children

Desmund is married to Heather Ali and they have seven children.[1]

Education

He is a holder of several qualifications including a Bachelor of Commerce (Banking-Treasury Specialization) with Oxford Brookes (Damelin School Of Banking And Insurance), Institute of Bankers in South Africa (CAIB) where he is an Associate, Institute of Bankers of Zimbabwe (AIOBZ) and Institute of Bankers in Botswana (BIOB). Desmund Ali studied for an MBA in Banking and Finance at Middlesex University.[1]

Career

Desmund Ali has worked for various institutions including Managing Director for Red Sphere Finance a Subsidiary of CBZ Holdings where he is currently stationed and Homelink as Group Managing Director.[1] He was the Country Head of Marketing for BancABC.[2]

Ali worked as Head of Treasury Sales for BancABC Mozambique and BancABC Tanzania. He was the Managing Director for Heritage Financial Services.[3]

On 17 December 2021, Desmund Ali was named as one of the members of the ZIFA Restructuring Committee.[4]

Ali owns the football club Ali Sundowns.[5]